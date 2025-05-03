Journey’s Internal Power Struggle: Steve Perry Vs Band Manager Revealed

Paul Rappaport, a former Columbia Records executive, has revealed details about Journey’s internal conflicts in a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. His revelations highlight Steve Perry’s efforts to diminish manager Herbie Herbert’s influence during Perry’s time as lead singer.

“Made no mistake: There’s no Journey without Herbie Herbert,” Rappaport said. “Herbie went up to Neal Schon and said, ‘I want to build a band around you, around your guitar playing.’ That’s how Journey started.”

“Steve Perry had a terrible animus toward Herbie,” Rappaport continued. “Part of his negotiations were to minimize Herbie’s influence over the band. Steve Perry became very powerful in the band. A political shakeup occurred, power plays emerged, and Herbie got the brunt of it.”

Perry later addressed this rift at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. He publicly acknowledged Herbert’s crucial role in his Journey career.

The conflict between Perry and Herbert established a pattern of internal struggles. Recent events show similar tensions among current members.

Contemporary Conflicts

A report from KQED Arts documented ongoing internal struggles within the band. The primary tension exists between founding guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain. Their disputes span political differences and financial matters.

The situation has intensified beyond internal disagreements. Public clashes over Trump-era politics and legal battles over band finances have emerged as major points of contention.

Legal Battles And Band Stability

InsideHook investigations exposed multiple lawsuits between Schon and Cain. These legal conflicts have raised questions about the band’s future stability.

The current legal battles mirror the power dynamics from the Perry era. This pattern of internal conflicts has become a recurring theme throughout Journey’s history.

Impact On Band’s Legacy

Stairway to 11 examined how recent disputes have affected Journey’s reputation. The band’s achievements, including their 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, now share the spotlight with these internal conflicts.

The band continues to face interpersonal challenges. These ongoing tensions echo the difficulties that first emerged during the Perry-Herbert era.