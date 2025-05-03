Sammy Hagar Vows To Perform Until Quality Diminishes

Rock legend Sammy Hagar discussed his future in music during a recent interview with Audacy Music. The former Van Halen frontman outlined his commitment to fans and his perspective on retirement.

“I have to go ’till the end. I’ve made this commitment to my fans,” Hagar stated. “I’ve taken them on a journey and asked them to accept me as who I am. They follow me around the world. I can’t drop them off someplace. I’m going as long as I can.”

“But trust me, the day I stand on stage and can’t sing and can’t perform the way I need to then I will have to quit,” he continued. “I won’t quit but I may be forced to quit someday.”

Hagar maintains an active performance schedule in 2025. His current projects show no signs of slowing down.

Las Vegas Residency

Consequence revealed details of Hagar’s Las Vegas residency running from April 30 to May 17, 2025. The performance series features an elite lineup including Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, and Kenny Aronoff.

The residency highlights Hagar’s dedication to musical excellence. His setlist combines solo material with rarely performed Van Halen classics.

Van Halen Legacy

Ultimate Classic Rock documented Hagar’s impressive setlists. The performances feature deep cuts and fan favorites from his Van Halen years.

The timing aligns perfectly with Van Halen’s upcoming release. The band plans to launch a new boxed set celebrating Hagar’s era.

All-Star Collaboration

Coyote Country highlighted the significance of the residency beyond its show schedule. The event represents a gathering of rock’s finest performers.

Hagar’s collaboration with Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, and Kenny Aronoff reinforces his commitment to excellence. This partnership demonstrates his ability to maintain high performance standards.