Justin Hawkins Praises Sleep Token’s New Song ‘Caramel’

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins shared his thoughts on Sleep Token’s latest release, ‘Caramel’ in a recent video on his YouTube channel. He emphasized the band’s commitment to anonymity and their unique musical approach.

“It’s really a great concept isn’t it to sort of be anonymous and do this stuff, because I think in a culture where it’s almost more important who’s singing it than the song itself, to completely deny your fan base any sort of insight as to who you are or where you grew up or anything like that is really bold I think and unusual,” Hawkins said.

“I mean aside from the fact that it’s obviously D-tuned heavily and I didn’t really feel obliged to make any sort of musical observations on this,” he continued. “It’s just Sleep Token doing a really beautiful sort of evolving long form piece of brilliance which does transition in from something that sounds a bit like soul into really really really heavy metal.”

Sleep Token’s ‘Caramel’ demonstrates their signature style of blending diverse musical elements while maintaining their mysterious persona. This latest release marks a significant moment for the band as they prepare for major career developments.

Upcoming Album Release

Sonic Perspectives revealed Sleep Token’s plans for their fourth studio album. ‘Even In Arcadia’ will debut on May 9, 2025, through RCA Records.

The album announcement follows ‘Caramel’s’ success. It reinforces the band’s dedication to pushing musical boundaries while preserving their enigmatic presence.

Extensive U.S. Tour Plans

Loudwire detailed the band’s upcoming headline tour across the United States in 2025. The tour will visit 17 carefully selected venues throughout the country.

The journey begins on September 16 in Duluth, Georgia. It will conclude with a final performance in Los Angeles on October 11. This schedule represents their most ambitious North American tour to date.

The Darkness Connection

Justin Hawkins and The Darkness achieved worldwide fame with hits like ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love.’ His analysis of Sleep Token’s work carries significant weight due to his experience with theatrical performance and musical innovation.

Hawkins’ praise becomes particularly meaningful when considering the contrast between The Darkness’s flamboyant stage presence and Sleep Token’s anonymous persona. This perspective offers valuable insight into modern rock music’s evolution.