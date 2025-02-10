Justis David Mustaine: Dave Mustaine’s Son

Justis David Mustaine is the son of Dave Mustaine, the founder and frontman of Megadeth. He was born in 1992 to Dave Mustaine and Pamela Anne Casselberry. He has a younger sister named Electra Mustaine (born in 1998).

Justis married Angela Cheslock Mustaine in May 2022. A year later, on October 29, 2023, they had a daughter named Georgette Monroe.

His Role in Music and Theater

Justis plays the guitar just like his father. He has also been involved in local theater productions, including one where he portrayed Elvis Presley. His voice can be heard on Megadeth’s 2004 album ‘The System Has Failed’ on the song ‘Something That I’m Not.’

Justis is a Founding Member of House of Mustaine

Justis is one of the founders of House of Mustaine, a family business that started in 2013. The idea came after Dave Mustaine performed with the San Diego Symphony. The Mustaine family then partnered with a winery to release a limited-edition wine called ‘Symphony Interrupted Cabernet Sauvignon.’ It sold out quickly, and in 2015, they planted their own vineyard.

Since then, House of Mustaine has released ten different small-batch wines. Justis designed new House of Mustaine gear in 2023, which his father shared on Instagram.

According to Dave, Justis and his sister Electra took on bigger roles in running the business. He wrote, “Even seven years in, we feel like we’re just getting started. We’ve gained so much knowledge in this process but as my daughter Electra, and son Justis, continue to learn the business and take a more active role in House of Mustaine, Pam and I can already see the potential about to ensue.”

He Works with Megadeth

Justis is involved in Megadeth’s business operations. His Instagram bio lists him as an Artist Manager for Megadeth, Director of Global Sponsorships & Endorsements, and Director of Government Relations.

Justis Mustaine’s Net Worth

Justis’ net worth is unknown, but he is active in several businesses. He will likely inherit part of his father’s estate along with his sister, Electra. As of now, Dave Mustaine’s net worth is estimated to be $14 million. So, he will probably inherit around $7 million from his father.