Spiritbox Singer Courtney LePlante’s Net Worth

Courtney LaPlante has made a significant impact in the rock world as the lead vocalist of Spiritbox since the band’s debut album, ‘Eternal Blue,’ dropped in 2021. Before the album even released, though, rumors about her net worth had already started circulating. In 2020, LaPlante responded to speculation on social media, joking about reports that claimed she had a net worth of $1.5 million. The truth is, now, she might be actually worth more than that.

Spiritbox’s Growth And Success

LaPlante’s musical journey started with Iwrestledabearonce, but she left the band in 2015 to team up with Mark Stringer and form Spiritbox. The band faced some challenges early on, but by 2020, they were starting to make waves. Their single ‘Holy Roller’ gained massive attention, peaking at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and staying at No. 1 on Sirius XM Liquid Metal’s Devil’s Dozen for seven weeks, which helped boost the band’s profile.

In 2021, Spiritbox had signed with Rise Records, a deal that led to their breakout debut album, ‘Eternal Blue.’ The album reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and topped several charts, cementing Spiritbox’s place in modern metal. By the end of 2023, Forbes wrote that the band had more than 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners in addition to their Grammy nominations.

Every Move Boosts Her Fortune

Following the success of ‘Eternal Blue,’ Spiritbox hit the road, supporting bands like Limp Bizkit and Ghost. These tours helped expand their fanbase and brought in solid revenue through ticket sales and live performances. According to Pollstar, Spiritbox’s merchandise raked in over $1 million by October 2021, with monthly sales consistently between $30,000 and $60,000 (via Wikipedia).

The band is gearing up for their next big step, the release of their new album, ‘Tsunami Sea,’ along with a European tour. The trek kicks off on February 13 at London’s Alexandra Palace — the band’s largest headline show to date, with 10,000 tickets already sold. The shows will continue through Europe, hitting sold-out venues along the way.

LaPlante’s Net Worth Today

With Spiritbox’s success and collaborations with other musicians, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, we estimate LaPlante’s net worth to be between $3 million and $5 million today. The upcoming release of ‘Tsunami Sea’ is expected to further boost her fortune in the months ahead.

The album drops on March 7, 2025, through Pale Chord/Rise Records. Its third single, ‘No Loss, No Love,’ dropped last week, staying true to the signature sound from their debut album, building tension before exploding into a chaotic crescendo.