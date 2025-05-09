Kenny Aronoff Clarifies Jason Bonham’s Exit From Sammy Hagar Band

Kenny Aronoff addressed the circumstances of Jason Bonham’s exit from Sammy Hagar’s band in a recent interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM. The veteran musician attended their show at the Forum as a fan before unexpected events led to his involvement with the band.

“I went to go see them as a fan ‘cuz I know all of them. And when Jason Bonham couldn’t do certain gigs, I got the call to fill in for Jason,” Aronoff explained.

“And this is no rehearsals. I think we did one corporate gig. I did a rehearsal once with Sammy in somebody’s garage or something. We rehearsed for like 45 minutes. That’s it,” he continued. “I went to see them at the Forum. And it was unbelievable. Apparently back then, Jason found out his mom was hospitalized. I didn’t know any of this. I was just having fun backstage. I went out. And two days later, I get a call saying, ‘Listen, we have a situation.'”

This lineup change marked a significant moment for the band’s evolution.

Previous Collaborations

Drummer World highlighted the extensive musical history between Kenny Aronoff and Sammy Hagar. Their collaboration included performances in the supergroup Chickenfoot alongside ex-Van Halen guitarist Joe Satriani.

Their established working relationship made Aronoff an ideal choice for the band’s current lineup.

The Transition Period

Ultimate Classic Rock documented the evolution of this personnel change. What started as a temporary solution for Bonham’s family emergency developed into a permanent arrangement.

Hagar praised Aronoff’s exceptional ability to perform with minimal preparation time.

Current Band Dynamic

Loudwire reported on the successful integration of Aronoff into the band. Sammy Hagar expressed particular satisfaction with the chemistry between Aronoff and Joe Satriani.

The revised lineup has strengthened the band’s rhythm section. Aronoff’s extensive experience has enhanced their live performances and overall sound.