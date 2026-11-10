Kerry King Says Second Solo Album Will Be ‘Slam Dunk’ Extension of Debut

Slayer guitarist Kerry King is preparing to release his second solo album, with the first single “My War” arriving November 17, he announced on Instagram.

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King expressed enthusiasm about the new record and its connection to his debut solo album. He also praised the album’s opening track and said it will appeal to his longtime fans.

“I’m excited about it,” King said. “There’s so many, so many fun things going around about this record in my camp. Josh Wilbur’s doing it again, and my publicist would knock me the fuck out if I gave up too much. But I think it’s a wonderful extension of the first album. I think everyone that’s been a fan of mine throughout history is gonna like it entirely. The intro, to me, is one of the best intros I ever made up, so I’m looking forward to hearing what people say about it once it comes out. It’s a slam dunk. It’s fucking crushing.”

King also shared a promotional message about the single. “Got some killer new shit coming your way Nov 17th!!” he wrote. “Pre save ‘My War’ now and get ready to crank it UP!!!”

The comments were made as King prepares to follow up his first solo album with this new record.

King released his debut solo album From Hell I Rise on May 17, 2024, through Reigning Phoenix Music. The album featured Mark Osegueda of Death Angel on vocals, Phil Demmel on guitar, Kyle Sanders on bass and Paul Bostaph on drums, and was produced by Josh Wilbur and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. The new second album maintains the same lineup and production team.

The second solo album, titled The End Of All Gods, is scheduled for release on February 12, 2027, through Reigning Phoenix Music. King and the band entered the studio in April 2026 to begin recording the follow-up to his debut.

A tour in support of the album will launch in early 2027 according to the talent agency Independent Artist Group. The tour marks King’s first major tour behind his solo work and will follow the album’s release by several weeks.