News

Kevin Cronin Praises Tenacious D’s ‘Keep On Loving You’ Cover

Bihter Sevinc
By Bihter Sevinc 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force Photo/Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton - Scott Legato/Getty Images

Kevin Cronin recently posted on Facebook to share his thoughts on Tenacious D’s cover of ‘Keep On Loving You.’

“Yo Jack Black, love your lead vocal on ‘Keep On Loving You’ and ‘guitar solo’ was amazing!” the vocalist wrote. “Tenacious D has reunited with a rocking REO cover for a good cause! Check out their rendition of ‘Keep On Loving You’ on Good Music To Lift Los Angeles available for TODAY ONLY!”

He added, “Purchase your copy of the full album that includes 90 tracks of rare and unreleased songs from an incredible assortment of artists at http://goodmusiccomp.bandcamp.com/…/good-music-to-lift… All proceeds will go to benefit LA Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildlife Fund.”

After an eight-month hiatus, Tenacious D is back. They appear on the new album ‘Good Music to Lift Los Angeles,’ which supports victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The duo covered REO Speedwagon’s ‘Keep on Loving You,’ a song they had previously performed live.

The 90-track compilation, released on February 7, features unreleased tracks, covers, live versions, and demos from various artists such as R.E.M., Death Cab For Cutie, and Interpol. All proceeds from the album will benefit the L.A. Regional Food Bank and the Wildfire Fund.

It is unclear when Tenacious D recorded their version, and neither Jack Black nor Kyle Gass has commented on it yet. This release follows the band’s decision to cancel their Australian tour due to Gass’ controversial joke about the assassination of Donald Trump.

After Gass made the joke at a Sydney show, Black apologized and announced the band would take a break due to the backlash from Australia’s right-wing. Gass also issued an apology, clarifying that he did not support violence. As a result, he was dropped by his agent, and the band canceled both their Australian and U.S. tours.

Black also apologized, stating that he did not support hate speech or political violence. The duo put all future creative projects on hold, but in August, Black mentioned that Tenacious D would return after taking a break.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Justin Hawkins Shares His Thoughts On Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Wonderwall’ Cover

Trending

Sebastian Bach Chooses Family Over Touring After Recent Marital Troubles

Sebastian Bach is wrapping up his fall 2024 tour for his latest album, 'Child Within

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lost your password?