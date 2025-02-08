Kevin Cronin Praises Tenacious D’s ‘Keep On Loving You’ Cover

Kevin Cronin recently posted on Facebook to share his thoughts on Tenacious D’s cover of ‘Keep On Loving You.’

“Yo Jack Black, love your lead vocal on ‘Keep On Loving You’ and ‘guitar solo’ was amazing!” the vocalist wrote. “Tenacious D has reunited with a rocking REO cover for a good cause! Check out their rendition of ‘Keep On Loving You’ on Good Music To Lift Los Angeles available for TODAY ONLY!”

He added, “Purchase your copy of the full album that includes 90 tracks of rare and unreleased songs from an incredible assortment of artists at http://goodmusiccomp.bandcamp.com/…/good-music-to-lift… All proceeds will go to benefit LA Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildlife Fund.”

After an eight-month hiatus, Tenacious D is back. They appear on the new album ‘Good Music to Lift Los Angeles,’ which supports victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The duo covered REO Speedwagon’s ‘Keep on Loving You,’ a song they had previously performed live.

The 90-track compilation, released on February 7, features unreleased tracks, covers, live versions, and demos from various artists such as R.E.M., Death Cab For Cutie, and Interpol. All proceeds from the album will benefit the L.A. Regional Food Bank and the Wildfire Fund.

It is unclear when Tenacious D recorded their version, and neither Jack Black nor Kyle Gass has commented on it yet. This release follows the band’s decision to cancel their Australian tour due to Gass’ controversial joke about the assassination of Donald Trump.

After Gass made the joke at a Sydney show, Black apologized and announced the band would take a break due to the backlash from Australia’s right-wing. Gass also issued an apology, clarifying that he did not support violence. As a result, he was dropped by his agent, and the band canceled both their Australian and U.S. tours.

Black also apologized, stating that he did not support hate speech or political violence. The duo put all future creative projects on hold, but in August, Black mentioned that Tenacious D would return after taking a break.