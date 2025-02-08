Justin Hawkins Shares His Thoughts On Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Wonderwall’ Cover

In a recent YouTube video, Justin Hawkins shared his thoughts on Bring Me The Horizon’s version of Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall.’

“All right I liked it. I thought it was really cool,” said the frontman of The Darkness. “What do you think? Use the comment section below. I mean there may be some similarities to other efforts to cover that song but who cares?”

He added, “Talent borrows, genius steals and if you’re doing something in the style of Bring Me The Horizon, then Bring Me The Horizon comes and does it. You got to be flattered by that really, haven’t you? Cuz it means that your aim was pretty good in the first place. I enjoyed it thoroughly.”

One of the covers Hawkins was referring to came from the YouTube channel Loner Youth in 2023. He had asked Todd Barriage to cover the song in Bring Me The Horizon’s style. The cover bears some resemblance to the band’s version.

Barriage left a comment on Hawkins’ video, writing, “Didn’t expect to ever see myself in a Justin video! At 9:50 you absolutely nailed it. when I heard BMTH using some of the riffs and vocal re-arrangements we’d added in the løner yøuth cover, I was honoured (and a little amused) as hell we cover songs because we love them to begin with, so the similarities are like musical smooches from one artist to another glad you hear you enjoyed some of the bits we added! That call & response has existed in my brain for years.”

Liam Gallagher also expressed his admiration for Bring Me The Horizon’s cover on X. When the band released the track on January 29, swapping Noel Gallagher’s acoustic guitar for a heavier electric riff, Liam commented on the post, “I f*cking LOVE it.”

Later, when someone mentioned that Liam would be ‘so pissed off’ about the cover, he responded, “I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m off out on my skateboard f*ck y’all.”

Additionally, Bring Me The Horizon recreated the ‘Wonderwall’ video, with bassist Matt Kean seen reading a newspaper on the left side. This cover is part of Spotify’s ongoing series, which also features artists like IDLES, Wet Leg, and LCD Soundsystem.