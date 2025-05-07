News

Kim Thayil Expresses Hope For Release Of Final Soundgarden Album

Editorial Team
Photo Credit: 955KLOS/YouTube - Chris Cornell/Instagram

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil addressed the status of the band’s unreleased album in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Legal disputes with Chris Cornell’s estate have delayed the album’s release.

“I think so. Our objective and goal was always to complete that,” Thayil said regarding the album’s eventual release. “I probably have OCD enough to not want to leave something unfinished or incomplete like that, so I think the more we can attend to our body of work and our catalog… I think everyone in the band feels that way.”

“I have pride for what I did and I want to see that come out,” he continued. “It doesn’t exist in the vacuum. It exists as a collaboration with Matt and Ben and Chris, but it takes on an entirely different weight when you think about what it is you’re honoring, and the work that you’re paying tribute to.”

“It would be a great gift to the fans,” Thayil added. “And I do think about this, and I don’t know how strange this sounds, but I feel like it’s a gift to Chris too.”

Thayil’s recent statements illuminate the complex journey of Soundgarden’s final recordings since Cornell’s passing.

The Unreleased Recordings

Photo Credit: Soundgarden/Instagram

Reports from KUOW revealed that the unreleased album contains seven tracks. The band recorded these songs primarily at Cornell’s Miami Beach home before his death in 2017. These recordings stand as the last collaborative effort between all four original band members.

The material captures the band’s creative process during their final active period at Cornell’s home studio.

Legal Resolution Progress

Photo Credit: Chris Cornell/Instagram

Alternative Nation reported a major breakthrough in 2023. The band and Cornell’s estate reached a settlement, ending years of litigation that blocked the recordings’ release.

The new agreement created a collaborative partnership between the surviving band members and the estate. This development opened a clear path for the material’s future release.

Current Status

Photo Credit: Soundgarden/Instagram

The PRP noted that completing the album remains the band’s top priority. Thayil’s latest statements demonstrate their commitment to honoring both the band’s collective legacy and Cornell’s contributions.

The band members now focus on finalizing these recordings. They view this work as an essential piece of Soundgarden’s musical heritage and a fitting tribute to their late frontman.

