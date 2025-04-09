Max Cavalera Says Sepultura Lost Its Heart After He And Igor Left

Max Cavalera, former Sepultura frontman, shared his thoughts on the band’s upcoming farewell tour in a recent interview with Loudwire. The discussion focused on the legacy of the legendary Brazilian metal band as its current lineup prepares for their final shows.

“I feel, and I’m not saying that just for myself, but I think a lot of fans feel that me and Igor kind of carry the spirit of Sepultura with us on everything that we do,” Cavalera stated. “They still call it Sepultura, but everybody knows that’s not the same and it’s never going to be the same.”

“Me and Igor, we have our own path, we’re on our own thing,” he continued. “We’re revisiting those old material on our own time. The way we did them was the way we always did which was from our heart.”

“I think it’s kind of like that young heart. You’re the teenage heart that lives inside of you,” Cavalera explained. “I kind of like keep that really sacred. And no matter what happens in the business or the politics of music, I try not to let that affect my young mind and soul that I carry with me all the time.”

“So I feel like that when I talk about Sepultura, it was a special band of a special time, and we celebrate that,” he concluded. “I get a chance to celebrate that with Igor, regardless of what the other guys are doing.”

These comments emerge at a pivotal moment in Sepultura’s history. The band is preparing for their final farewell after nearly four decades of influential metal music.

The Cavalera Brothers’ Departure

The separation between the Cavalera brothers and Sepultura unfolded in two distinct phases. Metal Injection’s historical records show that Max Cavalera left in 1996 after releasing the groundbreaking album ‘Roots.’ Internal conflicts and personal differences drove his decision.

The final break came when drummer Igor Cavalera exited the band in 2006. This departure marked the definitive end of the original Cavalera era in Sepultura.

Brothers’ Musical Journey

The Cavalera brothers maintained their musical partnership through various projects after leaving Sepultura. Their primary collaboration, Cavalera Conspiracy, became their platform for celebrating the early sounds of Sepultura.

This project enables them to continue their creative partnership. It also serves as a vehicle for honoring their musical roots and the spirit of their original band.

Farewell Tour Details

Lambgoat revealed that Sepultura’s farewell tour, ‘Celebrating Life Through Death,’ included a Latin American leg in March 2025.

The final run encompassed performances at multiple Lollapalooza festivals. The band also performed club shows across Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Brazil. This routing brings their legacy to a close in the region where their journey began.