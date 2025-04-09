Richie Kotzen Reveals Failed Nine Inch Nails Audition Due To Hair Metal Past

Richie Kotzen, former Poison guitarist, shared details about his near-joining of Nine Inch Nails in an interview with Hot Metal Magazine. The story emerged during a discussion about his career trajectory and missed opportunities in the music industry.

“The closest band that I ever came to joining was Nine Inch Nails – and nobody knows that,” Kotzen revealed. “I was friendly with the bass player from Marilyn Manson, who was playing in Nine Inch Nails. He said to me, ‘Listen, you’ve got to come down – we’re having a hard time finding a guitar player.'”

“Trent told me, ‘You’re by far the best guy that we’ve tried, love to have you in the band. I’m going to have my manager reach out to you,'” Kotzen continued. “I left that day thinking, ‘Wow, OK, I’m going to join another band!'”

“A week went by. Then another week went by,” he explained. “I ran into Jeordi and said ‘what happened?’ Basically he [Reznor] said he didn’t want to open up Rolling Stone magazine and see ‘Nine Inch Nails gets former Poison guitar player Richie Kotzen’. He didn’t want the association with a hair metal band in that camp.”

The Nine Inch Nails opportunity didn’t materialize. However, Kotzen’s career flourished in different directions, showcasing his versatility beyond his hair metal roots.

Musical Evolution

Guitar Interactive Magazine documented Kotzen’s transformation beyond his hair metal image. He released over 20 solo albums spanning multiple genres, including rock, blues, soul, and jazz.

His evolution as an artist earned him recognition in the music industry. His work with technically accomplished bands established him as a serious musician.

Notable Collaborations

Icon Vs. Icon highlighted Kotzen’s achievements with The Winery Dogs. He performs in this group alongside celebrated musicians Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy.

The guitarist strengthened his reputation through a partnership with Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith. Their Smith/Kotzen project demonstrated his ability to collaborate with established names across metal subgenres.

Career Resilience

The initial setback with Nine Inch Nails didn’t hinder Kotzen’s career growth. His journey illustrates how artists can overcome genre stereotypes through musical development and diverse collaborations.

His story exemplifies a successful genre transition for musicians. He maintained artistic credibility while reaching different styles and audiences.