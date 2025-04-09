News

Slayer Announces Exclusive North American Show For 2024 With All-Star Lineup

Photo Credit: Gary Holt/Instagram - Slayer/Instagram - Knocked Loose/Instagram

Legendary thrash metal band Slayer has revealed plans for their only North American headline performance of the year on Live Nation Philadelphia’s Instagram. The special event will take place at Hersheypark Stadium. The show features a powerful lineup of metal acts, including Exodus, Knocked Loose, and several other prominent bands.

“Announcing: Slayer’s only North American Headline Show at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, September 20 featuring Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy and Exodus,” the announcement stated. “Presales begin tomorrow at 10AM Local.”

“Tickets on sale to the general public Friday, April 11 at 10AM Local,” they added.

This announcement marks a significant turning point in Slayer’s recent history. It has generated considerable interest among metal fans worldwide.

Return From Retirement

Photo Credit: Slayer/Instagram

Reports from Top 40 Weekly indicated that Slayer concluded their activities with a farewell tour in November 2019. This upcoming show will be their first major stage appearance since that retirement.

The band’s emergence from retirement for this exclusive performance has energized the metal community. Their influential status in the thrash metal scene makes this return particularly significant.

Venue Significance

Photo Credit: Lipps Service/YouTube

Hersheypark Stadium has built a reputation as a premier destination for large-scale metal events. The venue’s history includes hosting numerous significant heavy music performances.

The stadium’s selection for this exclusive show highlights the event’s importance. Its capacity and open-air setting provide an ideal environment for what promises to be one of 2024’s most anticipated metal shows.

All-Star Lineup

Photo Credit: Gary Holt/Instagram

The supporting lineup represents a remarkable cross-section of metal history. It unites veteran acts like Exodus and Suicidal Tendencies with newer forces in heavy music such as Knocked Loose and Power Trip.

This multigenerational roster demonstrates Slayer’s broad influence across various eras of metal. Fans will have a unique opportunity to experience diverse heavy music styles at this historic event.

