News

Megadeth Guitarist Reveals Collaborative Plans For New Album

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: D'Addario and Co./YouTube

Megadeth’s newest guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari shared insights about the band’s future plans in a recent interview with D’Addario and Co.. The Finnish guitarist joined Megadeth in 2023 and outlined the collaborative songwriting approach for their next album.

“After this tour, we’re gonna take a little break,” Mäntysaari said. “We’ve been planning on making a new Megadeth album.”

“That’s gonna be really exciting,” he continued. “I’ve been gathering some riff ideas, and we’ve been talking with the band that everybody could contribute ideas. So that’s gonna be really interesting. I’m looking forward to recording the album next year.”

The upcoming album marks a significant milestone for both Mäntysaari and Megadeth. It represents several important changes in the band’s lineup and creative direction.

Recording Plans And Location

Photo Credit: Megadeth/Instagram

Digital Music News revealed the band’s choice of Nashville as their recording location. Sessions will begin next year.

Producer Chris Rakestraw will return to work with the band. He previously produced their last two successful albums, ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’ and ‘Dystopia.’

Band Lineup Changes

Photo Credit: Megadeth/Instagram

Metal Injection highlighted the significance of the band’s refreshed lineup. The new album will feature both Mäntysaari and returning bassist James LoMenzo.

LoMenzo’s studio return with Megadeth carries special significance. His last album appearance with the band was on 2009’s ‘Endgame.’

Album Progress

Photo Credit: Megadeth/Instagram

Blabbermouth documented the band’s progress on their 17th studio album.

The collaborative approach Mäntysaari described reflects the band’s current direction. This new creative dynamic promises to shape their upcoming release.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Dee Snider Reveals Unpaid Role In Creating MTV’s First Metal Show

Trending

Ghost VIP Experience Faces Backlash Over Unauthorized Actor Display

A fan video shared on Instagram revealed a controversial display in Ghost's VIP experience featuring

Ted Nugent Embraces State Fair Shows, Defends Venue Choices

Ted Nugent has addressed recent criticisms about his choice of performance venues in a new

Faith No More’s Mike Bordin Reveals Mike Patton’s Departure Details

Mike Bordin, Faith No More's drummer, shared insights about Mike Patton's withdrawal from the band's

Rob Halford Addresses Glenn Tipton’s Battle With Parkinson’s Disease

Rob Halford discussed Glenn Tipton's battle with Parkinson's disease in a recent Radio Futuro interview.

James Hetfield Reflects On Bay Area Thrash, Jokes About Kirk Hammett

Little Punk People's YouTube channel recently featured a resurfaced interview with Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Lost your password?