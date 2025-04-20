Megadeth Guitarist Reveals Collaborative Plans For New Album

Megadeth’s newest guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari shared insights about the band’s future plans in a recent interview with D’Addario and Co.. The Finnish guitarist joined Megadeth in 2023 and outlined the collaborative songwriting approach for their next album.

“After this tour, we’re gonna take a little break,” Mäntysaari said. “We’ve been planning on making a new Megadeth album.”

“That’s gonna be really exciting,” he continued. “I’ve been gathering some riff ideas, and we’ve been talking with the band that everybody could contribute ideas. So that’s gonna be really interesting. I’m looking forward to recording the album next year.”

The upcoming album marks a significant milestone for both Mäntysaari and Megadeth. It represents several important changes in the band’s lineup and creative direction.

Recording Plans And Location

Digital Music News revealed the band’s choice of Nashville as their recording location. Sessions will begin next year.

Producer Chris Rakestraw will return to work with the band. He previously produced their last two successful albums, ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’ and ‘Dystopia.’

Band Lineup Changes

Metal Injection highlighted the significance of the band’s refreshed lineup. The new album will feature both Mäntysaari and returning bassist James LoMenzo.

LoMenzo’s studio return with Megadeth carries special significance. His last album appearance with the band was on 2009’s ‘Endgame.’

Album Progress

Blabbermouth documented the band’s progress on their 17th studio album.

The collaborative approach Mäntysaari described reflects the band’s current direction. This new creative dynamic promises to shape their upcoming release.