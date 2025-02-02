Michael Sweet Addresses the Stryper and Judas Priest Comparison

Michael Sweet has responded to the comparisons between Stryper and other bands.

The rocker shared a video clip from YouTuber Razorfist on Instagram, where Razorfist discusses how Stryper could be a bigger band than Judas Priest. In the video, Razorfist says, “Between the Pristian Rob Halfordy and multi-octavian shreds, Roger Tayloresque rhythmic assault, and twin-turbo guitar attacks; if they poured over their lyrics and swapped out all the Gods and Jesuses with saints, Lucifers or babies, they’d be bigger than Priest.”

Sharing the video on his profile, Sweet added a caption quoting a passage: “I guess we’ll never know. Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Sweet also shared his thoughts on the comparisons in an interview. He explained that while Stryper was successful, they weren’t as financially successful as bands like Bon Jovi and Motley Crue. “We did very well and we were successful, but not as successful — in [financial] terms — as bands like Bon Jovi and Motley Crue,” he told Loudwire Nights.

“We could have been if we sang about sex and drugs, we would have been because we were every bit as good as Bon Jovi and Motley Crue,” he added.

In other news, Stryper will perform at several festivals this year, including the Sweden Rock Festival on June 5, Rock Imperium Festival on June 27, Rock Fest Barcelona on June 29, and Riverside Festival on August 24.