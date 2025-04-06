Zakk Wylde Open To Join Black Sabbath For Future Ozzy Tours

Zakk Wylde, longtime guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, shared his thoughts about joining Black Sabbath in a recent interview with American Music Supply. The discussion focused on his potential role if Ozzy Osbourne returns to touring.

“Of course, they’re like my parents. I love them, so whatever they want to do,” Wylde stated. “If they want me to clean up the dog run before they have company over, I go do it. Or like, bring milk and eggs over, I do it.”

The deep connection between Wylde and the Osbourne camp sets the stage for a closer look at their musical journey together.

Early Collaboration

Documentation from Last.fm’s artist biography traces Wylde’s partnership with Ozzy to 1987. His first major contribution came through the 1988 album ‘No Rest for the Wicked,’ which established him as a worthy successor to Ozzy’s previous guitarists.

The partnership transformed both artists’ careers. Wylde brought his distinctive style and powerful riffs to Osbourne’s solo work.

Professional Growth

Wylde expanded his musical horizons beyond his work with Ozzy. Music historians at Last.fm noted his formation of Black Label Society while maintaining his role in Ozzy’s band.

His exceptional work earned him multiple industry accolades. Publications recognized him as ‘Best Metal Guitarist’ and ‘Riff Lord,’ confirming his status as one of metal’s most versatile performers.

Continued Loyalty

Wylde’s recent interview statements reflect his unwavering loyalty to the Osbourne family. His contributions have shaped Ozzy’s musical legacy through multiple platinum-selling albums and world tours.

His readiness to participate in future performances highlights the strength of this musical partnership. Their collaboration has now extended beyond three decades.