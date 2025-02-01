News

Gene Simmons’ Wife Posts Mysterious Bruise Photo, Fans Concerned

Bihter Sevinc
By Bihter Sevinc 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shannon Tweed, wife of Gene Simmons, recently posted a close-up photo on Instagram showing bruises on her face, particularly around her right eye. In the caption, she humorously wrote, “Oops! You should see the other girl!”

However, she didn’t provide any details about the incident, leaving her fans curious. One fan commented, “Oooh Shannon, what happened?” while another added, “Omg!” Another fan expressed concern, saying, “Sorry if it’s true even though I’m used to hacks,” and someone else wished her well, writing, “Hope your vision is okay.”

Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed have been together for decades. They met in 1983 and stayed in a relationship for 28 years before marrying. In a 2022 interview with the Club Random Podcast, Gene explained why it took so long to marry.

He admitted, “It was never vitriol, and it was never sort of that physical stuff. But there’s no question that in the 29 years that Shannon and I were together before we got married, because I was just, for the record, arrogant, self-absorbed, just an a**hole who was only thinking about myself.”

Gene continued, saying, “Why did you do this? Because I wanted to do it. Where are you going? Where am I going? Who wants to know? It was that sort of thing. I was even arrogant enough to give Shannon a piece of paper that said, ‘Full disclosure I never want to get married; I never want to have kids. We can live together, but I don’t want to be told what to do,’ like full upfront.”

In another interview last year, Gene admitted that he was a ‘bad guy’ early in their relationship. He confessed, “My beloved Shannon who gave me two kids, we’ve been together 41 years. But for the first 29 of those years, I was as bad as you can imagine.”

He also recalled seeing a marriage counselor at the time, sharing, “There was a marriage counselor, who said, ‘We actually have a term for that, it’s compartmentalization. You may be a decent guy and a good father and all this kind of stuff, but you think you’ve got your own room over there where you can do whatever you want without hurting anybody, but it doesn’t work like that in real life.'”

Simmons and Tweed have two children: son Nicholas, born in 1989, and daughter Sophie, born in 1992. The family starred in the reality show ‘Gene Simmons Family Jewels’ for seven seasons on A&E, via People.

Photo Credit: Shannon Tweed – Instagram
