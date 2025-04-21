Mike Shinoda Reveals Key Conversation Behind Linkin Park’s Potential Return

Mike Shinoda discussed Linkin Park’s possible comeback in a recent interview with Pollstar News. The band has evaluated their future path following the loss of lead singer Chester Bennington.

“We had a million questions about what Linkin Park was, about what our friendship was,” Shinoda said. “Are we going to just sail off into the sunset and let people listen to the catalog and be cool with that? It’s a great option, a huge thing to just be able to do that. We’d be lucky.”

“I remember having one of the more pivotal conversations with Joe Hahn,” he continued. “I remember sitting at this wooden table at breakfast, and I was like, ‘If we went back out there, there’s no guaranteeing we headline. Like, we can come back out and people could be like, I don’t like that, I don’t like what they’re doing, and the fanbase could be smaller.'”

“Joe didn’t even flinch,” Shinoda recalled. “He just looked me right in the face and said, ‘Oh, I’d totally do that.’ I was like, OK, this band is very much alive. I wasn’t thinking about answering my own question. I was just saying it out loud, and the fact that he came back, and he wasn’t wavering in his response, I was so impressed by that. It really galvanized the effort going forward.”

This pivotal conversation sparked major developments in the band’s return to music.

World Tour Announcement

Climate Pledge Arena revealed Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour. The tour schedule includes more than 50 new shows throughout 2025.

The tour will span multiple continents. Performances are scheduled across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

New Band Lineup

Blabbermouth highlighted the band’s new lineup changes. Emily Armstrong joins as co-lead vocalist and Colin Brittain takes the drums, performing alongside original members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell.

Special guest JPEGMAFIA will perform at select tour dates. This collaboration marks an exciting evolution in the band’s journey while preserving their musical legacy.

Iconic Venues And Global Reach

AXS TV outlined the tour’s impressive venue selections. The band will perform at prestigious locations including London’s Wembley Stadium and Paris’s Stade de France.

The tour schedule features a notable return to Jakarta after 13 years. This extensive routing demonstrates the band’s dedication to reaching fans worldwide.