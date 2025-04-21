Tracii Guns Claims Pantera Wrote Pop Songs

L.A. Guns founder Tracii Guns discussed Pantera’s songwriting approach in a recent interview with Loudwire. He praised Pantera as the only metal band he truly loved after Van Halen and made a bold observation about their song structures.

“The only real metal band that I ever loved after that was Pantera. Pantera was in the tradition of Van Halen. The just kind of ‘go for it’ mentality, still jamming even though [they were] very focused sound-wise. But they were still writing pop songs. I know Anselmo is going to call me when he hears this and go, ‘What the f*ck’s wrong with you, dude? We didn’t write pop songs!'” Guns said.

“Even though Phil is telling you how it is, they’ve got big choruses, they’ve got big sections,” he continued. “They can sing, the riffs are catchy, the recordings are awesome. Everything about Pantera is just so classic.”

Guns’ comments about Pantera’s pop sensibilities might seem controversial. The band’s history reveals a complex evolution in their songwriting approach and commercial success.

Commercial Achievement

Pantera’s 1994 album ‘Far Beyond Driven’ made history by reaching #1 on the Billboard 200. This achievement demonstrated their ability to reach a wider audience while maintaining their extreme sound.

The band’s success grew throughout the 1990s. Their signature sound combined aggressive metal with memorable hooks and choruses that connected with audiences beyond traditional metal fans.

Songwriting Process

Eddie Trunk revealed that Pantera built their songs around Dimebag Darrell’s extensive riff libraries and Vinnie Paul’s innovative drum patterns. The band refined these elements through collaborative jamming sessions.

Their organic composition method balanced spontaneity with structured songwriting. This approach produced tracks that kept their heavy metal integrity while featuring memorable, anthem-like qualities.

Lyrical Approach

Phil Anselmo’s lyrics stood apart from typical pop songwriting. Blabbermouth noted that he emphasized raw honesty and personal experiences in his writing.

His commitment to authentic expression merged with the band’s talent for crafting memorable arrangements. This combination created a unique formula that helped Pantera expand beyond traditional metal while maintaining their genre credibility.