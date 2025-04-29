News

Nikki Sixx Hints At New Musical Project In Recent Social Media Exchange

Photo Credit: Nikki Sixx/X

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx revealed his current creative phase in a response on X (formerly Twitter). A fan’s question about his recent music listening habits prompted a response suggesting new material in development.

“I’m in writing mode, so I don’t listen to much music,” Sixx stated in response to a fan’s question about his current listening preferences.

The veteran musician’s statement has generated excitement among fans of both Mötley Crüe and Sixx:A.M. The specific project remains unspecified at this time.

Sixx’s creative phase coincides with several significant developments in his musical career. These developments suggest a potentially busy period ahead for the veteran musician.

Upcoming Sixx:A.M. Release

Photo Credit: SIXX A.M./Facebook

Blabbermouth revealed that Sixx:A.M. will release a special edition of their 2016 albums. The collection, titled ‘Prayers For The Damned & Blessed Deluxe Edition,’ arrives on June 6, 2025.

IM Music Magazine highlighted the deluxe package as a significant milestone. The release combines both original albums with newly reimagined versions of select tracks.

Band Status And Recent Activities

Photo Credit: SIXX A.M./Facebook

Icon Vs. Icon documented Sixx:A.M.’s entry into hiatus in 2021. The upcoming deluxe edition release indicates continued activity within the band’s camp.

The collaboration between Sixx, guitarist DJ Ashba, and vocalist/producer James Michael maintains its creative momentum. Various projects continue to emerge despite the formal hiatus.

Creative Evolution

Photo Credit: SIXX A.M./Facebook

The official Sixx:A.M. website chronicles the band’s history of managing multiple musical ventures. This documentation showcases Sixx’s capability to sustain parallel creative projects.

Sixx’s career demonstrates a consistent pattern of simultaneous creative endeavors. This history makes his current writing mode particularly significant for fans of both his primary bands.

