Nikki Sixx Hints At New Musical Project In Recent Social Media Exchange

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx revealed his current creative phase in a response on X (formerly Twitter). A fan’s question about his recent music listening habits prompted a response suggesting new material in development.
“I’m in writing mode, so I don’t listen to much music,” Sixx stated in response to a fan’s question about his current listening preferences.
The veteran musician’s statement has generated excitement among fans of both Mötley Crüe and Sixx:A.M. The specific project remains unspecified at this time.
Sixx’s creative phase coincides with several significant developments in his musical career. These developments suggest a potentially busy period ahead for the veteran musician.
Upcoming Sixx:A.M. Release
Blabbermouth revealed that Sixx:A.M. will release a special edition of their 2016 albums. The collection, titled ‘Prayers For The Damned & Blessed Deluxe Edition,’ arrives on June 6, 2025.
IM Music Magazine highlighted the deluxe package as a significant milestone. The release combines both original albums with newly reimagined versions of select tracks.
Band Status And Recent Activities
Icon Vs. Icon documented Sixx:A.M.’s entry into hiatus in 2021. The upcoming deluxe edition release indicates continued activity within the band’s camp.
The collaboration between Sixx, guitarist DJ Ashba, and vocalist/producer James Michael maintains its creative momentum. Various projects continue to emerge despite the formal hiatus.
Creative Evolution
The official Sixx:A.M. website chronicles the band’s history of managing multiple musical ventures. This documentation showcases Sixx’s capability to sustain parallel creative projects.
Sixx’s career demonstrates a consistent pattern of simultaneous creative endeavors. This history makes his current writing mode particularly significant for fans of both his primary bands.