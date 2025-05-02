Ozzy Osbourne Details Health Prep For Final Black Sabbath Show

Ozzy Osbourne detailed his preparation efforts for his upcoming farewell performance in an exclusive interview with The Guardian. The Black Sabbath frontman now undergoes intensive training to ensure a memorable show at the all-star reunion concert in July.

“I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me,” Osbourne said. “It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength.”

“It’s like starting all over again,” he continued. “I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs.”

“I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down,” Osbourne explained. “We’re only playing a couple of songs each. I don’t want people thinking ‘we’re getting ripped off’, because it’s just going to be… what’s the word?… a sample, you’re going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath.”

Osbourne’s determination remains strong despite his health challenges. This farewell concert marks a significant milestone in heavy metal history.

Historic Reunion Details

The concert, titled ‘Back to the Beginning,’ will take place at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5, 2025. Information from Ozzy’s official website confirmed this event will mark the first reunion of the original Black Sabbath lineup in two decades.

The historic gathering unites Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward on stage. Fans will witness the pioneering metal band’s original members perform together one final time.

Charitable Impact

Cure Parkinson’s revealed the event’s charitable focus. The proceeds will support three organizations equally: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

This philanthropic element adds deeper meaning to the emotional farewell performance.

All-Star Lineup

Ticketmaster UK announced additional performances by metal legends Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera.

This assembly of heavy metal royalty will witness Osbourne’s final bow. The lineup creates a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy in rock music.