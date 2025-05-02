News

Fieldy Confirms No Immediate Plans To Return To Korn Shows

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: BREALTV/YouTube

Korn bassist Fieldy discussed his future with the band during an interview on The Dr. Greenthumb Show. He addressed his current status with the group, having been on hiatus from touring since 2021.

“I won’t be playing any shows, but we’ll see what tomorrow brings,” Fieldy stated. “You never know. But for now, no. I’ve got plenty to do.”

His candid response illuminates the complex dynamics surrounding his relationship with the band. These dynamics have undergone significant changes in recent years.

Communication Status

Photo Credit: Set Free Anaheim/YouTube

A February 2025 interview featured in Loudwire revealed that Fieldy hasn’t communicated with his Korn bandmates since 2019. This extended silence persists despite no public conflicts between the members.

The communication gap has paralleled his touring hiatus. Both the band and Fieldy have maintained professional discretion throughout this period.

Current Band Operations

Photo Credit: Korn/Instagram

Metal Injection documented Korn’s continued musical activities with Ra Diaz as their live bassist since 2021.

The band has maintained its touring momentum without interruption. Diaz has integrated smoothly into the live performance lineup during this transition.

Future Prospects

Photo Credit: Basement Talk/YouTube

The Mosh noted that Fieldy remains focused on personal projects. He has left the possibility open for future collaborations with the band.

His latest comments on The Dr. Greenthumb Show demonstrate this balanced perspective. While he has no immediate plans to return, the situation could evolve over time.

