Rain Hannah Makes First Social Media Appearance After Plane Crash

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Vince Neil/Instagram

Rain Hannah, girlfriend of Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, has shared her first photo on Instagram. The update follows her recovery from injuries sustained in a recent plane crash.

“Howdy Y’all! It’s been a minute since I showed my face,” Hannah wrote in her post. “A few asked, so here’s a selfie. And sorry, I don’t check my DM’s often on Instagram or Facebook.”

Her return to social media represents a significant milestone in her recovery from the harrowing aviation incident.

Details Of The Accident

Photo Credit: Vince Neil/Instagram

A devastating incident unfolded at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on February 10, 2025, as documented by KFOX TV. A Learjet 35A experienced complications during its landing procedure.

The private aircraft left its designated runway path. It subsequently collided with a stationary Gulfstream 200 business jet, resulting in one pilot’s death.

Extent Of Injuries

Photo Credit: Rain Hannah/Instagram

The Independent detailed Hannah’s injuries from the crash. She sustained five broken ribs in the accident, which also affected her friend Ashley and two pilots.

Emergency responders immediately attended to the crash site. The survivors required an extended period for recovery.

Support And Recovery

Photo Credit: Rain Hannah/Instagram

Mötley Crüe’s management team has taken an active role in supporting the accident’s victims. The band’s manager, Allen Kovac, is developing initiatives to assist the affected families.

Hannah and Vince Neil’s relationship, which began in 2011, has remained resilient throughout this challenging period. The music community has rallied to support the couple during their recovery journey.

