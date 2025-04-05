Phil X Opens Up About Replacing Richie Sambora In Bon Jovi

Phil X recently discussed his experience of replacing Richie Sambora in Bon Jovi during an interview with Chris Akin Presents. The guitarist shared insights about fan resistance and his professional approach to this challenging role.

“It was brutal in the beginning. You’re playing anywhere. I mean, it wasn’t a lot,” Phil X said. “It wasn’t as frequent as I expected, but people holding up signs saying ‘Where’s Richie?'”

“It doesn’t even graze you. You got to do your job, and you can’t let that distract you,” he continued. “You can’t get into your head about it because then you’ll just start screwing up and then it’ll be like ‘What what’s this guy even doing here you can’t even make it through the song without having a meltdown.'”

“I had to be a rockstar. I had to walk on stage with Bon Jovi,” Phil X explained, discussing his first performance. “And I’d been singing and playing my entire life, and it was just Bon Jovi songs. So I’m like, ‘Hey, this is just another day at the office,e man go kill it.'”

His journey with Bon Jovi spans more than a decade. This period has been marked by significant milestones and growing fan acceptance.

From Temporary Replacement To Official Member

Ultimate Classic Rock revealed that Phil X first joined as Richie Sambora’s substitute in 2011. His role expanded when Sambora unexpectedly left during the 2013 tour.

The band officially welcomed him as a permanent member in 2016. This decision validated his dedication and musical contributions.

Studio Contributions And Achievements

Verified sources documented Phil X’s extensive studio work with the band. He has performed on several albums, including ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ (2016), ‘2020’ (2020), and ‘Forever’ (2024).

The Mississauga Music Walk of Fame recognized his musical impact with an induction in 2019. This honor celebrated his lasting contributions to the music industry.

Evolution Of Fan Reception

The Phil X Fan Club tracked his journey with the band’s audience. His performances during the 2011 Circle tour earned positive reviews from fans.

Phil X experienced moments of self-doubt, particularly during the Milan show. However, his humble approach and commitment to the band’s sound helped him gain widespread respect from the Bon Jovi fanbase.