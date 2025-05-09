Rob Halford Explains Judas Priest’s Absence From Black Sabbath’s Final Show

Rob Halford discussed Judas Priest’s absence from Black Sabbath’s upcoming farewell concert in a recent interview with Louder Sound. A scheduling conflict arose due to Priest’s prior commitment to perform at Scorpions’ 60th anniversary show.

“I had no idea it was happening! We’ve known this guy Ossy Hoppe – he’s like god in Germany for metal. He came in to see me at one of our last shows and says, ‘Would you consider doing something really special and important? I’m putting on the Scorpions for their 60th anniversary, in their hometown. Would you work with the band?’ And I was just like, ‘Done! We’ve got no plans it’s all good,'” Halford explained.

“It all got announced and was a big deal – Scorpions and Priest – and suddenly I get this phone call [from Sharon Osbourne]: ‘Robbie, I know you’ve got this gig with Scorpions, but could you consider coming over to do a thing with Ozzy and the guys, he’d love to see you,'” he continued. “Even with a private plane, there’s a word called ‘technical’, where something could go wrong, or the weather that time of year could cause problems… I was absolutely gutted.”

The busy touring schedules of these legendary metal bands have created this unique situation. Each band is currently marking significant milestones in their careers.

Scorpions’ Anniversary Celebration

Reports from 107.7 The Bone confirmed the Scorpions’ 60th anniversary concert for July 5, 2025, in Hannover, Germany. Judas Priest will join the celebration as special guests in this hometown show.

The German hard rock veterans have planned several high-profile performances. Their schedule includes an anticipated Las Vegas residency, showcasing their ongoing presence in the rock scene.

Black Sabbath’s Final Farewell

Blabbermouth revealed details about Black Sabbath’s final show. The event will bring together various metal icons for the band’s ultimate farewell performance.

This milestone event represents the conclusion of Black Sabbath’s journey as heavy metal pioneers. They share this pioneering legacy with Judas Priest.

Historical Connections

The Scorpions’ official website highlighted the deep historical connection between these bands. Both groups played essential roles in developing the heavy metal genre during their early years.

The inability of Halford to participate in Black Sabbath’s farewell holds special significance. Their shared influence on heavy metal’s evolution makes this missed opportunity particularly meaningful for fans of both legendary acts.