Michael Sweet Highlights Stryper’s Touring Success Despite Industry Neglect

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet celebrates the band’s success in selling out a show during their 40th anniversary tour.

The rocker took to social media to celebrate the occasion. “We’ve been on tour for almost a month celebrating 40 years as a band. Quite an accomplishment I would say,” he wrote. “We have 3 original members and one member who was/is a founding member of Firehouse. I’m looking online and noticing that there is basically no talk of our tour on any major outlets. Crickets. Despite often being snubbed by this industry because of who we are and what we stand for, the fans make it happen night after night. Every night. Amazing crowds and amazing turnouts.”

“We have the best production we’ve had since 1989. The show is absolutely phenomenal and our crew is beyond amazing. The show is killer! Even though you may not hear about this tour, don’t miss it! You can go to Stryper.com to get tickets & VIPs. I want to personally thank the fans for coming night after night. For selling out shows and for breaking merch records night after night ($42 per head last night in Midland, TX!) The fans make it happen and we wouldn’t be here without you,” the frontman added.

This announcement followed Sweet’s earlier statement that Stryper was the most hated band in the rock industry. Since forming in 1983, the band has dealt with hate comments and criticism. However, Stryper stated in a previous post, “Against all odds, we broke new ground. We broke barriers. We broke through walls. We shattered stereotypes and proved all the naysayers wrong.”

“We may very well be the most ‘hated’ band of all time but we’ve persevered and we’re still here. We are The Yellow & Black Attack. We are Stryper,” he added.

The band is offering an exclusive pre-show VIP experience for fans. This 45-minute encounter includes a private screening of a short film with archival footage and photos, followed by a brief Q&A session with the band.

Regarding new music, the rockers just released a new album called ‘When We Were Kings’ two weeks ago. It’s the band’s 15th studio album, and Sweet describes it as ‘all killer, no filler.’