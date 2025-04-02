Rush’s Geddy Lee Reveals Band’s Darkest Period Before ‘2112’ Success

Rush bassist Geddy Lee shared candid details about the band’s challenging period in a recent interview with MOJO Magazine. His revelation highlighted the difficult time between their experimental album ‘Caress of Steel’ and their breakthrough ‘2112.’

“Our record company Mercury had told us in no uncertain terms that we were a huge disappointment to them,” Lee recalled. “They had signed us on the basis of our first record [‘Rush,’ 1974], which was pretty straightforward hard rock. But we loved all those English progressive rock bands – Yes and Genesis – and on our third album ‘Caress Of Steel’ we had a song that was twenty minutes, ‘The Fountain Of Lamneth.’ Mercury was like, ‘What the f*ck? Who are you guys?’ And even we thought that: who are we?”

“‘Caress Of Steel’ had bombed. The gigs were half-empty,” he continued. “We named it the ‘Down The Tubes Tour. ‘ We joked about Neil [Peart, drummer] going back into the farm equipment business, and Alex [Lifeson, guitar] and I going back to painting movie theatres. When we started on ‘2112,’ we thought this would probably be the last record we make. So we were like: f*ck you, Mercury. If we’re going to go out, we’ll go out doing our crazy sh*t, not failing at what you want us to be.”

This pivotal moment shaped Rush’s future trajectory in unexpected ways.

Legacy And Recognition

Britannica documented how Rush’s defiant stance with ‘2112’ led to their breakthrough success. The band’s commitment to their artistic vision established them as pioneers in progressive rock.

Their artistic integrity during this challenging period earned recognition as a crucial moment in rock history. This dedication contributed to their 2013 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Musical Evolution

Last.fm’s comprehensive artist wiki traced Rush’s significant sound evolution during this period. The band moved from straightforward hard rock to more complex progressive compositions.

Their musical journey showcased remarkable adaptability. Rush successfully incorporated elements from hard rock to progressive rock, and later ventured into alternative rock and synth-pop territories.

Enduring Influence

EBSCO Music Archives highlighted how Rush’s artistic priorities during the ‘2112’ period created a blueprint for future musicians. Their choice to value artistic expression over commercial success set an enduring example.

Their story serves as an inspiration for modern artists. Rush proved that artistic integrity could lead to lasting success and influence in the music industry.