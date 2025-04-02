News

Billy Corgan Launches New Project To Honor Smashing Pumpkins’ Legacy

Photo Credit: Zach Sang Show/YouTube

Billy Corgan, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman, has revealed plans for a new musical venture in an official announcement on YouTube. The project, ‘Billy Corgan and The Machines of God,’ will showcase material from several landmark albums in the band’s catalog.

“Billy Corgan has announced a new solo project titled ‘Billy Corgan and The Machines of God’ who will commemorate the anniversaries of the legendary albums with sets drawn from ‘Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness’ and the double album ‘Machina/The Machines of God’ & ‘Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music’ as well as the 2024 release, ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ with a national US tour set to kick off this summer,” the announcement stated. “The tour, titled A Return To Zero, will launch on June 7th and feature the four piece group also embarking on previously-confirmed festival shows.”

The project extends beyond a simple tour announcement. It marks several significant milestones in the band’s history and introduces new elements to their legacy.

New Band Formation

Photo Credit: Kiki Wong/Instagram

Consequence revealed details about the newly formed four-piece group. The lineup features new Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong, drummer Jake Hayden, and bassist Kid Tigrrr (Jenna Fournier).

These experienced musicians will reimagine the classic albums while preserving their original spirit.

Anniversary Celebrations

Photo Credit: Billy Corgan/Instagram

JamBase highlighted two major milestones for the tour. The events celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness’ and the 25th anniversary of the ‘Machina’ albums.

The North American tour will conclude on June 29th in Minneapolis. Fans will have multiple opportunities to experience this unique musical journey.

Special Release

Photo Credit: The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan/YouTube

Consequence detailed an upcoming special release. The project includes an extensive 80-song box set combining both ‘Machina’ albums and numerous unreleased bonus tracks.

Fans can find this comprehensive collection exclusively at Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois.

