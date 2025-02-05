Sammy Hagar Defends John Mayer Against Grateful Dead Fans’ Criticism

Sammy Hagar responded to the concerns about John Mayer.

In a recent Instagram video on his profile, Sammy Hagar and Bobby Weir discussed the arrangement of the Grateful Dead’s ‘Loose Lucy.’ In the comments, a fan shared their doubts about John Mayer, writing, “I’m not sold yet… took years to accept John Mayer…”

Hagar responded by praising Mayer’s talent: “You gotta admit John Mayer is an amazing musician singer songwriter. I couldn’t believe it in the beginning myself, but I’ve seen it a dozen times. He definitely knows how to make it work,” he wrote.

In 2022, Hagar was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Mayer at the ceremony to give a speech about Hagar’s generosity. Mayer reflected on their first meeting during a rehearsal with Dead & Company after Mayer joined the band in 2015. “Sammy’s studio was down the street from Bob Weir’s – he and Bob were already good friends. Sammy came to visit the rehearsal.”

Mayer recalled their first meeting and the moment they became friends. “During a break, I sat down at the piano and started playing ‘Dreams’ from the ‘5150’ [Van Halen] album and Sammy sat down next to me and started singing the tune along with me – the first time we’d ever met. It was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life. From there we were off and running as friends.”

Mayer also shared how Hagar helped him adjust to joining Dead & Company. “Sammy understood my nervousness about joining an already established legendary rock band, and he was incredibly supportive of me. It’s not easy stepping into a position that the audience isn’t quite ready to accept, and Sammy knew that and he gave me great comfort in his instant friendship, his kindness – and by letting me drive his Lotus Esprit around the neighbourhood alone without even thinking twice about it.”

Mayer concluded his speech with a heartfelt message: “Every time I think of him, a thought comes to mind that I’d like to share with you today. Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, Sammy Hagar is having way more fun than you. Congratulations on this well-deserved honour, my friend. I love you.”

In other news, the Grateful Dead kicked off Grammy weekend by being recognized as MusiCares Persons of the Year on Friday night. The annual charity gala raised funds for music industry professionals affected by the wildfires. The night featured performances by Wynonna Judd, Noah Kahan, and John Mayer.