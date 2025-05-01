News

Sammy Hagar Criticizes David Lee Roth’s Return After Retirement Claims

Former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar addressed David Lee Roth’s recent performance announcements in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Roth’s scheduled appearance as a headliner at the M3 Rock Festival follows his previous retirement statements.

“You take Dave’s words from his own mouth. What did he say? ‘How many times did Rocky retire?’ You know, there’s ‘Rocky V.’ Well, here we go: We’re seeing ‘Diamond Five,'” Hagar stated. “I just hope that in black-and-white print, this comes out with a sense of humor, that we’re laughing.”

The exchange showcases the ongoing dynamic between the two former Van Halen frontmen. Roth’s career moves continue to draw attention in the industry.

Retirement Announcement And Reversal

WCSX revealed that Roth announced his retirement plans in 2021. This decision followed the cancellation of his Las Vegas residency. His upcoming appearance at the M3 Rock Festival represents an unexpected return to the stage.

The rock community has responded to this sudden change in plans. Many observers have noted similarities to other musicians who reversed their retirement decisions.

Van Halen Legacy

Metal Storm documented Roth’s 2007 reunion with Van Halen as a landmark moment in rock history. The subsequent tour and album cemented his status as the band’s defining frontman.

This reunion marked a significant chapter in Van Halen’s history. The collaboration continued until the band’s dissolution in 2020.

Solo Career Evolution

Historical records show Roth’s career encompassing multiple phases of solo work and band collaborations. His professional journey features strategic comebacks and artistic reinventions.

These career decisions consistently generate media coverage. His latest festival appearance announcement maintains this pattern of high-profile stage returns.

