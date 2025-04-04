Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones Reveals His Unconventional Party Trick

Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones has shared an unusual anecdote about his preferred method of testing people’s reactions in a recent interview with The Guardian. The punk rock legend described his unconventional approach during a memorable celebrity encounter.

“I like to fart in front of people. You can tell if someone’s cool or not from their reaction,” Jones explained. “I farted in front of Lisa Marie Presley once. She was sitting outside Starbucks and I was going in, and I just let one rip.”

“She had this look on her face of disgust,” he continued. “I just carried on walking into Starbucks. Is that bad?”

The story emerged during a comprehensive interview exploring Jones’s career and personal experiences.

Post-Punk Evolution

Jones formed The Professionals with drummer Paul Cook after Sex Pistols disbanded in 1978. The band released their debut album ‘I Didn’t See It Coming’ in 1981. This project showcased Jones’s ability to push musical boundaries while maintaining his creative vision.

The album marked a significant departure from his Sex Pistols work. It incorporated fresh musical elements while preserving the raw energy of his earlier performances.

Broadcasting Career

Jones ventured into broadcasting with his radio show ‘Jonesy’s Jukebox’ in 2004. The program has earned recognition for its diverse music selection and Jones’s unique hosting approach.

Through this platform, Jones shares his extensive musical knowledge with listeners. His broadcasting success demonstrates his influence beyond the punk rock scene.

Legacy And Influence

Jones’s contributions to punk rock culture continue to resonate through his music and distinctive personality. His responses in The Guardian interview reflect the same rebellious spirit that helped define the punk movement.

His authentic character and willingness to share unconventional stories have strengthened his lasting impact on rock music.