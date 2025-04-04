Burton C. Bell Addresses Ex-Fear Factory Bassist’s New Band Name

Former Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell shared his thoughts on his former bandmate’s new musical venture in a recent interview with Sense Music Media. Ex-Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers had announced his new project named ‘Angst Fabrik.’

“‘Angst Fabrik.’ It’s how Germans say Fear Factory. And we came across that — we played a venue called Angst Fabrik in Germany years ago,” Bell explained. “But I saw Christian at NAMM. And we spoke and hugged, and it was good to run into him. I’m glad to see that he is doing well.”

“But I don’t really think anything about it [laughs], about what he is doing. I mean, more power to him. But there’s really only one Fear Factory. There was one Fear Factory, I should say that,” he added.

“I’m proud of everything I did in Fear Factory,” he continued. “We did some really great music. We did a couple boners here and there, but they all can’t be winners.”

The cordial interaction between the former bandmates reflects significant changes in both musicians’ careers. This meeting marks a new chapter in their professional journeys.

Bell’s Departure From Fear Factory

Louder Sound revealed that Bell left Fear Factory in September 2020. His departure stemmed from extended legal battles and personal conflicts with other band members, particularly guitarist Dino Cazares.

The split ended an era for the industrial metal pioneers. Bell had served as the band’s original vocalist since its formation.

Wolbers’ Evolution In Fear Factory

Historical records highlight Wolbers’ dynamic role in Fear Factory. He evolved from bassist to guitarist during the band’s 2004 reformation.

His musical adaptability shaped the band’s evolving sound throughout his tenure. This versatility became a defining feature of his contribution to Fear Factory.

Current Musical Ventures

Blabbermouth reported Bell’s active pursuit of his solo career. He released new singles ‘Anti-Droid’ and ‘Technical Exorcism’ in 2024.

Bell continues to focus on his solo work. Meanwhile, Wolbers develops his new project under the working title ‘Angst Fabrik.’ Both musicians now forge separate paths in the metal scene.