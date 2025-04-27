News

Sleep Token Unveils New Single ‘Damocles’

Photo Credit: Sleep Token/Instagram

Sleep Token has released their latest musical offering through their official YouTube channel. The mysterious band continues their pattern of surprise releases with their new melodic track ‘Damocles.’

“Behold, a new offering. Damocles out now,” the band announced through their official channels.

The release of ‘Damocles’ represents a significant milestone in Sleep Token’s musical narrative. This comes at a time of unprecedented success for the enigmatic group.

Upcoming Album Details

Photo Credit: Sleep Token/Instagram

Blabbermouth revealed that ‘Damocles’ is the final single from Sleep Token’s upcoming album ‘Even In Arcadia.’ The album will release on May 9 via RCA Records.

The track follows ‘Emergence’ and ‘Caramel’. Both previous singles have achieved notable success on the Billboard charts, showcasing the band’s growing mainstream appeal.

Live Performance Plans

Photo Credit: Sleep Token/Instagram

Louder announced Sleep Token’s upcoming headline performance at the 2025 Download Festival. This milestone marks a career-defining moment for the band.

The prestigious festival booking demonstrates Sleep Token’s meteoric rise in the modern metal scene. It also confirms their ability to command major festival stages.

Tour Announcements

Photo Credit: Sleep Token/Instagram

Loudwire shared details of the band’s extensive North American tour. The tour is scheduled for September and October 2025.

Fans across North America will have the opportunity to experience the band’s distinctive live performances. The setlist will include material from their new album ‘Even In Arcadia’.

