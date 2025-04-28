Warrant Singer Reveals Hidden Role In Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzmosis Tour

Current Warrant singer Robert Mason has disclosed details about his undisclosed role during Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzmosis tour in a recent interview with Krash Kourse Metal Show.

His revelation comes years after performing as an off-stage background vocalist for the legendary metal singer.

“I had auditioned for Cry of Love. They were unsure, and so I was home technically without a gig. Apparently, Sharon Osbourne was looking for an a background singer for the Ozzy tour,” Mason explained.

“They just made the ‘Ozzmosis’ album,” he continued. “But this is the very beginning of the internet, no social media and no smartphones. So news did not travel as fast. It still traveled in the old fashioned way 90% of the time. And they wanted to keep it kind of under wraps.”

“Honestly, they ran no samples and no tape,” Mason added. “They had John Sinclair playing live keyboards and me singing live background vocals off the side of the stage for that whole tour. But any little bit of weird or bad press they would go nuts on Oz. I absolutely love the guy and treasure the experience but there was a little bit of… I was hidden because they didn’t want rumors to fly and for and not to be able to control like the narrative and have people think ‘Oh, Aussie can’t sing anymore, so he’s got this guy singing.’ It wasn’t like that. I was doing the harmony parts that Ozzy sang on the Ozzy records for all the whole tour.”

Mason’s revelation offers a unique glimpse into the behind-the-scenes operations of one of metal’s most significant tours of the mid-1990s. This insight prompts a closer examination of this pivotal era in Ozzy’s career.

Album Production And Release

Documentation from Ozzy’s official website shows that Ozzmosis was released in 1995. The album marked Osbourne’s seventh studio release and showcased a significant evolution in his sound. Michael Beinhorn handled the production duties. His approach brought a more polished and modern sound to the heavy metal production.

The recording showcased an impressive lineup of musicians. Bass duties were handled by Mike Inez from Alice in Chains. Longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde performed on guitar. Drummer Deen Castronovo completed the powerful musical foundation for Osbourne’s distinctive vocals.

Tour Details And Performance Structure

Concert archives from Setlist.fm document the extensive reach of the Ozzmosis tour throughout 1995. The tour covered both the United States and Europe. The setlists combined new material from Ozzmosis with classic Osbourne hits. Songs like ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘See You on the Other Side’ featured prominently.

The tour’s structure incorporated both visible and behind-the-scenes performers. John Sinclair handled live keyboards. Mason provided vocal support from offstage.

Career Context And Legacy

Records from the Official Ozzmosis archives highlight this period as relatively stable and controversy-free. The focus remained primarily on musical development rather than headline-grabbing incidents.

The careful management of tour elements, including supporting vocal arrangements, strengthened Osbourne’s comeback. This approach maintained his position as one of heavy metal’s most enduring figures. The era demonstrated sophisticated image management before the advent of social media scrutiny.