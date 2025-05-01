Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Exposes Metal Scene’s Dark Side

Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante has revealed insights about the metal music industry’s darker side in a recent interview with Revolver Magazine. She explained how the band’s new song ‘Soft Spine’ confronts bullying behavior within the genre’s inner circle.

“I was thinking of all these a**holes who are so beloved in our genre, and I wanted to whoop their a**, like they were the school bullies,” LaPlante said. “I’m always so shocked by how gnarly and disgusting the people in our world can be, but it’s like none of us are famous enough for the world outside to give a f*ck.”

“When I perform that song, I get to say what I want to them without saying their name and elevating them on the public stage,” she continued. “Everyone has this moment where they’re offered an amount of money by someone who works with someone else who they know is bad. And it makes you question where your morals actually lie and how many degrees of separation is OK.”

The song ‘Soft Spine’ serves as LaPlante’s direct response to the industry’s internal politics and ethical challenges. The timing of this statement coincides with growing discussions about accountability in the metal scene.

Creative Vision Behind ‘Soft Spine’

LaPlante shared with Metal Radio FM that the track emerged from her fantasy of using professional influence to confront industry figures. She acknowledged this remains an aspirational goal.

Stay Free Radio noted the song’s particular resonance with emerging artists. Their analysis highlighted how many newcomers face similar challenges in the industry.

Impact On Metal Community

2470 Magazine reported on the track’s role in sparking discussions about power dynamics within the metal scene. The publication emphasized how the song’s themes of confronting industry exploitation have connected with both fans and musicians.

LaPlante’s honest approach has initiated new dialogues about accountability and ethics in the metal community. Her stance has encouraged others to share their experiences.