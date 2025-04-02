Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Expresses Fandom For Loathe Before Tour

In a recent interview with Razor Wisconsin, Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante shared her excitement about touring with Loathe. The upcoming tour will bring together the bands who previously supported each other on various stages.

“Loathe is truly my favorite metal band. I love them. I’m so happy for all their success,” LaPlante expressed.

“Honestly, it’s probably annoying to them,” she continued. “I’ve gone on tour with them a couple times as a support band, and they did a few shows with us a couple years ago. They’re all trying to get ready for their show and doing their own work and always writing music. They’re all just trying to chill out and live their lives, and I’ll be like,e ‘Hey guys, you having a nice day we writing some music sure like to hear it.'”

“They’re probably going to have security outside their door to make sure that I don’t come in and annoy them,” LaPlante added. “They’re my favorite band. I’m essentially getting paid to hang out with my favorite band, and I get to watch them every single night. I’m very excited.”

This tour represents a significant milestone for both bands during a period of notable career achievements.

Tour Details And Lineup

Loudwire revealed the complete lineup for the 2025 tour. Dying Wish and Gel will join Spiritbox and Loathe on this extensive run through the United States and Canada.

The tour showcases some of contemporary heavy music’s most dynamic acts. Each band brings its unique style and approach to metal.

Spiritbox’s Recent Achievements

Blabbermouth noted Spiritbox’s status as a two-time Grammy-nominated progressive metal band. This recognition highlights their growing influence in the music industry.

Their innovative approach and critical acclaim have established them as a leading force in modern metal.

New Album Release

Exclaim reported on Spiritbox’s latest project. Their new album ‘Tsunami Sea’ arrived on March 7, 2025.

The release coincides with their expanded touring schedule, demonstrating the band’s growing presence in the metal scene.