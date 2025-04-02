Behemoth Frontman Addresses Catholic Protests Against Upcoming Show

Behemoth frontman Nergal has responded to religious protests surrounding the band’s upcoming concert in Wrocław through a statement on Instagram. Catholic groups are opposing the band’s scheduled performance at the Centennial Hall.

“Catholics are protesting against the Behemoth concert in Wrocław, [saying], ‘We will not allow the Centennial Hall to become a nest of evil,'” Nergal shared. “You, of all people, don’t have a f*cking say here.”

“PS. Btw, the show is about to sell out shortly, so if you wanna be a part of this party, get your ticket now,” he added. His statement emphasized the show’s strong ticket sales despite the protests.

The upcoming concert’s controversy has highlighted the event’s broader significance in the metal music scene.

The Unholy Trinity Tour

Metal label Nuclear Blast revealed that the Wrocław show is part of The Unholy Trinity Tour. The event features three legendary black metal bands: Behemoth, Satyricon, and Rotting Christ.

The tour marks a milestone in extreme metal. It unites some of the genre’s most influential acts for a series of European performances.

Venue And Event Details

Knockout Music Store confirmed the concert will take place at the historic Centennial Hall, also known as Hala Stulecia. The prestigious venue has added significance to the event.

Ticket prices range from 199 to 270 zł. These prices reflect both the performance’s high-profile nature and strong regional demand from metal fans.

Concert Reception

Knockout Productions reported exceptionally strong ticket sales. The numbers demonstrate widespread support among metal music enthusiasts.

The show’s approaching sell-out status indicates minimal impact from religious opposition. The protests may have actually generated additional publicity for the event.