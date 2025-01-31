Suicidal Tendencies Has Officially Started Working On New Album

Suicidal Tendencies have officially confirmed they are working on a new album.

The band recently shared an Instagram story from their studio session, suggesting the new album is in progress.

They’ve been hinting at a new release since 2024, but lead vocalist Mike Muir has warned that the album might not be well-received, though he’s excited about it. “We realized that a lot of people, with music, you look around and you see what’s popular, what’s trendy, and we go back to what was popular and trendy when we did our first record, and we didn’t do any of that and all the reviews were terrible. And so we’ll do a record that people probably will not like, and I will be very happy and stuff,” he said at a press conference last year.

Muir also shared his experience recording their last album. “When we did the last record [of all-new material], it was ‘World Gone Mad’ in 2016, I kind of said, it sounds bad, but I don’t enjoy making records, because it’s like full-on mental f*ck to me and, then it’s the time and the family and everything. It’s difficult. But now having [guitarist] Ben [Weinman] in the band, [drummer] Jay [Weinberg] in the band…”

He also talked about how Jay Weinberg was eager to create a new album with the band. “One of the first things Jay did after we did a couple shows, he’s just, like, going, ‘Dude, I wanna f*cking make a record.’ And the way he and Ben, they said it, they go, like… Ben was, like, ‘When I was 12 years old and I heard Suicidal, it spoke to me. And other music, I heard a lot of music.’ He goes, ‘I wanna do a record like that.’ And that’s exactly what Jay said. Obviously, having [bassist] Tye, Robert’s [Trujillo] a son in there, Robert’s, like, ‘Dude, you guys need to make a record. do that thing.’ And so I think that we’re definitely leaning towards doing it,” he added.

It’s been nine years since the band released their last full album of new material, ‘World Gone Mad.’