Who Inherited Paul Di’Anno’s Money

Iron Maiden’s original singer Paul Di’Anno passed away on October 21, 2024, at the age of 66. His death was confirmed by his record label, Conquest Music, through a statement from his family. Iron Maiden went on to become one of the biggest metal bands in history, but Di’Anno had a very different path. He faced financial struggles, health issues, and legal troubles. This makes us wonder: Who inherited his money after his death?

Paul Di’Anno’s Career and Financial Struggles

Born Paul Andrews on May 17, 1958, in Chingford, London, Di’Anno was Iron Maiden’s lead singer from 1976 to 1981. He sang on the band’s first two albums, ‘Iron Maiden’ (1980) and ‘Killers’ (1981). He thought these two were pivotal for the metal genre. His time with the band ended in 1981 due to personal and creative differences.

He never reached the same level of success after leaving Iron Maiden. He performed with other bands like Praying Mantis (1989–1990) and Battlezone (1985–1998) and later focused on a solo career. He released an album in July 2024 with his latest band, Paul Di’Anno’s Warhorse.

Di’Anno’s financial situation was far from stable. Reports suggest that his net worth was estimated at $1 million in 2024, but he died broke, living in government housing. He was found unresponsive in his modest flat, and some sources say he was living alone when he passed.

Cause of Death and Family Statement

Di’Anno’s cause of death was a tear in the sac around his heart (pericardial sac). It led to blood filling from the main aorta and stopping his heart. His sisters, Cheryl and Michelle, confirmed that his death was quick and likely painless.

A memorial concert was held at Underworld Camden in London following Di’Anno’s passing. Fans, friends, and fellow musicians gathered there to honor him.

Did Paul Di’Anno Leave an Inheritance?

There is no official confirmation, but his previous interviews reveal that Di’Anno had six children, which makes them the most likely to inherit whatever remained of his estate. But given his financial struggles, it is unclear how much money, if any, was left to them.

Iron Maiden still acknowledged Di’Anno’s role in the band’s history despite parting ways with him decades ago. During a concert, Bruce Dickinson gave a shout-out to Di’Anno, saying, “Paul, if you’re listening, this is a little message from Minneapolis to wherever you are, upstairs or downstairs, you’re having fun!”

The band also released an official statement, writing, “Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades.”

So, Paul Di’Anno’s financial situation at the time of his death was complicated. His six children are believed to be his heirs, but there is no evidence that he left behind significant wealth.