Ted Nugent Compares Himself To Pre-Transition Caitlyn Jenner

Ted Nugent shared his thoughts about his classic song ‘Stranglehold’ in an interview with Fox News Radio. The conversation highlighted the song’s 50th anniversary and its lasting influence on audiences.

“It is,” Nugent responded when asked if ‘Stranglehold’ was the music of the Gods. “I get calls all the time saying, ‘What a great song.’ We’re playing it every night.”

“When we play ‘Stranglehold,’ and I’m not kidding, first of all, if it comes on the radio, your truck will go faster,” he continued. “But when we play it, nobody’s feet will touch the ground. And that’s just enjoying the sound.”

“Can you imagine the stimuli I have to manage when I actually unleash the lick,” Nugent added. “It’s out of body. I’m like Bruce Jenner of guitar back then, he was Bruce Jenner. You know we did a Celebrity Race with Bruce Jenner. Great guy. I love Bruce. I mean, just the wonderful, obviously effervescent masculinity, which I think rubbed off on me. But I think when I beat Bruce Jenner in the off-road races, I think it was the beginning of a problem.”

Label Resistance And Creation

Loudwire revealed that record companies initially opposed recording ‘Stranglehold.’ Their main concern centered on the song’s unconventional structure and absence of a traditional chorus. Nugent stood firm in his artistic vision despite this opposition.

Live performances validated the artist’s confidence. Audiences consistently showed their strongest enthusiasm for the track during concerts, even before its official release.

Recording Achievement

Ultimate Classic Rock documented the song’s legendary guitar solo. Nugent captured the entire solo in a single take, creating a moment of musical history.

This spontaneous recording became part of rock music legend. It stands as a testament to Nugent’s technical skill and improvisational talent in the studio.

Enduring Impact

Blabbermouth noted the song’s sustained impact over five decades. Nugent maintains that ‘Stranglehold’ delivers more power today than during its 1975 debut.

The track’s endurance proves its musical significance. Its unique composition and Nugent’s distinctive guitar work continue to shape new generations of musicians.