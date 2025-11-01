The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Slams Tool and QOTSA Music Choice in Alien Earth

The Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala recently spoke out against the use of Tool and Queens of the Stone Age songs in the ‘Alien: Earth’ series. He voiced his opinion in a now-deleted Instagram post, expressing disappointment with the show’s musical direction.

“No more ‘Unc’ rock at the end of ‘Alien: Earth’ episodes, please,” he wrote. “F*cking monster energy drink bullsh*t.”

When a fan asked why he objected to Tool and QOTSA, Bixler-Zavala clarified his stance. “Nothing at all,” he replied. “It just doesn’t fit on that show. It feels like Nancy Reagan pushing her DARE agenda on me, but with that kinda music.”

His response indicates that he doesn’t have a problem with the bands themselves but rather feels their songs are mismatched with the show’s tone.

Bixler-Zavala’s critique went beyond just Tool and Queens of the Stone Age. According to Metal Anarchy, the FX series ‘Alien: Earth’ has used end-credit songs from other major rock and metal bands such as Metallica, Godsmack, and Pearl Jam.

The Mars Volta singer’s reference to “Unc rock” appears to criticize what he sees as overly commercialized or formulaic rock music. The Mosh reported that his remarks sparked conversation among fans. Cedric clarified that his issue lies with the suitability of the music for the series’ atmosphere, not with the artists’ talent or artistry.

His comments reflect his thoughtful approach to sound and storytelling in media — something consistent with his experimental and genre-defying work with The Mars Volta, as noted by IMDb. This artistic contrast sets him apart from more mainstream acts like Tool and QOTSA.

Ultimately, his comments emphasize the broader discussion about how music curation shapes the tone and impact of television series — and whether certain genres truly align with a show’s mood and message.