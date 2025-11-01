Dave Mustaine Teases Song Tied to His Metallica Past on New Megadeth Record

Dave Mustaine has stirred excitement among Megadeth and Metallica fans after revealing new details about Megadeth’s upcoming album, according to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The Megadeth frontman discussed the track list and hinted at something unusual about one of the songs. “We have 13 new songs for the new album,” Mustaine said. “One of the songs is a cover song but I actually wrote it, so it’s kind of like a cover, kind of my song.”

His statement quickly caught the attention of former Metallica bassist Ron McGovney, who weighed in with his own response. “Just sign on to let Metallica release a proper version of No Life Til Leather,” McGovney said. “It’s a win/win for everyone!”

Mustaine’s cryptic remark has fueled speculation among fans about which track he’s referring to, especially given his long and complicated history with Metallica. The comment reignited discussion about the early collaborations and unreleased material shared between the two bands.

According to Wikipedia, Megadeth’s next studio album, self-titled “Megadeth,” is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026. Produced by Dave Mustaine and Chris Rakestraw, the record will feature guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari and include 10 tracks, with “Tipping Point” serving as the lead single.

The “No Life ‘Til Leather” demo remains a pivotal piece of Metallica’s early history. Louder Sound reported that Mustaine co-wrote several songs on the demo before parting ways with the band. Disagreements over songwriting credits and royalties from this material have long contributed to the tension between Mustaine and Metallica.

Metal Injection noted that Mustaine has previously expressed interest in re-recording tracks from the “No Life ‘Til Leather” era — an idea that former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson once greeted with skepticism. The subject continues to highlight the intertwined legacies of Mustaine’s work with both bands.

In a June 2025 interview with Loaded Radio, Mustaine mentioned that one of the songs on the new album is a cover he originally wrote himself — echoing his latest comments and leaving fans eager to hear if he’s revisiting his Metallica-era material.

More information about the new Megadeth album and the identity of the mysterious “cover” track is expected to be revealed soon.