The Rasmus Singer Addresses Band’s Heavier Direction

Lauri Ylönen, frontman of The Rasmus, has discussed the band’s recent shift toward a heavier sound in an interview with Brutally Delicious Productions. The Finnish band has recently embraced a more rock-oriented approach after exploring various musical styles, including electronic elements.

“I think the fans have always been expecting us to make a rock album. They are like, ‘Please make a rock album,'” Ylönen said. “We’ve explored a lot with synthesizers and stuff like that. I have a passion for that too. I made some solo stuff that was very electronic. I like that because I think it’s also kind of dark and gothic.”

“But I think the fans are actually pleased with this new sound as far as I’ve seen the comments on socials,” he continued. “I’m just feeling that they are happy because, like what I said before, we still have that typical Rasmus sound. It’s just like a kind of a new fresh package.”

The band’s evolution marks a new chapter in their nearly three-decade journey.

Band History And Evolution

The Rasmus formed in Helsinki in 1994, as documented by Wikipedia. The founding members met as schoolmates and began their musical journey together.

Their sound has transformed significantly since their early days. The band’s success has reached impressive heights with over 5 million albums sold worldwide.

Recent Lineup Changes

The band underwent a major change in 2022. Guitarist Emilia ‘Emppu’ Suhonen joined the group, replacing longtime member Pauli Rantasalmi.

Suhonen’s arrival has brought new energy to the group’s creative process. Her presence has influenced the band’s current sound direction.

Commercial Success

The band achieved their international breakthrough with ‘In the Shadows’ in 2003. This hit established them as a prominent force in the global rock scene.

The band’s ability to evolve while maintaining their signature elements has kept them relevant in the modern rock landscape.