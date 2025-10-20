Tommy Thayer Honors Ace Frehley Despite Their Tumultuous Past

Tommy Thayer honored the late Ace Frehley with a heartfelt Instagram post, despite their past altercation as fellow KISS guitarists.

Thayer’s message celebrated Frehley’s enduring influence on rock music and on Thayer himself. “A legend who will never be forgotten,” Thayer said. “He inspired generations of guitarists, myself included, to chase greatness. It’s been an honor to walk in his footsteps. His legacy will live forever. Rest in peace, Ace.”

The tribute follows years after a notable clash between the two musicians. In 2018, Frehley revealed that he had punched Thayer during a discussion at Hollywood’s Musicians Institute. He explained that the band enforced a rule against women being present in the dressing room before shows — a rule that, according to Frehley, wasn’t always applied evenly.

“What happened was, we had an ongoing rule on tour that there’s no women allowed in the dressing room,” Frehley explained. “I had a girlfriend with me — a model from Canada, and, of course, she always had to wait outside. When Shannon and Paul’s wife came on tour, they just pranced into the dressing room. I let it go — I didn’t make a big deal out of it.”

Frehley recounted how things unfolded on the final day of their Australian tour. “This is the last day of the tour in Australia. Everybody has left the dressing room,” he continued. “They had all split, so my girlfriend was standing outside, and I said, ‘Hey, honey, come on in. Nobody’s here.’ Five minutes later, Tommy Thayer comes walking in and goes, ‘Ace, you know the rule — no women in the dressing room.’ I go, ‘There’s nobody here. It’s the end of the tour.’ He started being authoritative with me, so I gave him a shot. I got aggravated. I guess the Bronx boy in me came out.”

Despite their strained past, Thayer’s tribute conveyed deep respect for Frehley’s musical legacy and his impact on generations of artists. Frehley’s passing represents a profound loss for the rock world. According to ABC News, the founding KISS guitarist died on October 16, 2025, at age 74, following complications from a fall at his home studio in Morristown, New Jersey.

The incident caused a brain bleed and subsequent health issues that proved fatal. Live for Live Music reported that Frehley had been on life support before passing away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. His family expressed heartbreak in a public statement, remembering his generosity, creativity, and monumental influence on music.

Earlier in 2025, Frehley had canceled several tour dates due to health concerns related to the same fall. Best Classic Bands noted that his death marks the first among KISS’s founding members — a historic and somber milestone in the band’s history.

Frehley, who co-founded KISS in 1973, gained fame for his signature “Spaceman” persona and groundbreaking guitar work. Beyond his years with KISS, he built a successful solo career and inspired countless musicians worldwide with his innovative sound and unforgettable stage presence.