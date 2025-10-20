Dennis Stratton Praises Bruce Dickinson’s Voice and Iron Maiden’s Epic Show

Former Iron Maiden guitarist Dennis Stratton recently offered his perspective on the band’s current live performances and his ongoing friendship with its members during an appearance on the Slowhands Rock Talk Show.

Stratton spoke fondly about his continued bond with Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris and reflected on some of the band’s recent shows he attended. “I speak to Steve all the time, mostly about shit West Ham football. He has been a West Ham supporter with a life full of misery,” Stratton said. “But yeah, I was with Steve in Finland a couple of weeks ago, and Simon [Dawson, new Iron Maiden drummer], who’s doing a fantastic job. Love Simon. I saw the show with the crazy Finns. And then we came back. I had a week at home. I was playing in the UK in London, and then we went to the London stadium, met up with them again, and had something to eat and drink.”

The guitarist was particularly struck by the band’s performance at the London stadium. “But the show at the London stadium, I was blown away. The sound was just unbelievable. I’ve been to many Donningtons, many Reading festivals and concerts at the O2, but for a metal band, every rock band [that played] at the London stadium, [they] never had a sound like it,” he continued. “The separation of the guitars was perfect. The power chords, the way they run on the guitars, they were singing, and Bruce’s voice was sounding great.”

Stratton’s praise carries special significance given his role in Iron Maiden’s formative years.

As Brave Words reported, Dennis Stratton played guitar with Iron Maiden during their early period and appeared on their self-titled 1980 debut album—a release that quickly became a classic and set the foundation for the band’s success. The album, recorded in a short timeframe, featured songs largely written before Stratton joined, though he added harmony guitar parts alongside Dave Murray.

His time with the band was brief, ending after their 1980 tour with Kiss due to creative disagreements and internal tensions. He was ultimately dismissed following disputes over the group’s direction and management decisions. Reports have also noted that Stratton felt uneasdenniDennis Strattony touring with vocalist Paul Di’Anno, citing Di’Anno’s heavy drinking and erratic stage behavior.

Despite his short tenure and the circumstances surrounding his exit more than forty years ago, Stratton has remained on good terms with his former bandmates. As Ultimate Guitar pointed out, he has publicly praised Iron Maiden’s current performances and sound, suggesting that any old conflicts have long been put to rest. His comments reflect both a lasting camaraderie with the group and an enduring admiration for Iron Maiden’s continued excellence decades after his departure.