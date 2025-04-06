Wage War Vocalist Briton Bond’s Net Worth In 2025

Briton Bond has established himself as a notable figure in the modern metal scene as the unclean vocalist of the melodic metalcore band Wage War. According to CelebsMoney, Bond’s current net worth stands between $100,000 and $1 million. This figure reflects his career achievements with the band.

Early Career And Band Formation

The foundation of Bond’s financial portfolio began with Wage War’s inception in 2010 in Ocala, Florida. As reported by Last.fm, the band initially operated under the name Empires.

Bond took on unclean vocal duties alongside Cody Quistad on rhythm guitar and clean vocals, Seth Blake on lead guitar, Jordan Pierce on bass, and David Rau on drums. The band later transformed to Wage War and brought in Chris Gaylord and Stephen J. Kluesener as replacements.

Professional Development And Record Deal

A significant milestone in Bond’s career came with Wage War’s signing to Fearless Records. According to AllMusic, the band’s distinctive combination of brutal sound and positive messaging attracted the label’s attention. This led to the release of their debut album, ‘Blueprints,’ in late 2015. The release marked the beginning of their professional recording career and subsequent income streams.

Discography And Career Growth

The band’s catalog has grown significantly since their debut. Alternative Music Wiki documents five studio albums and one EP to their name. This expanding discography creates multiple revenue streams for Bond’s current net worth. These include album sales, streaming royalties, and touring income.

The band’s journey from their early days to their current success shows their steady growth in the metalcore scene. Several notable achievements mark their path.

Recent Success And Streaming Milestones

According to Fearless Records, the band’s 2019 album ‘Pressure’ marked a significant turning point in their career. The single ‘Low’ accumulated over 5 million streams. This streaming success has substantially contributed to the band’s revenue streams and Bond’s personal net worth.

The impressive streaming numbers demonstrate the band’s growing popularity. They have successfully connected with modern metal audiences through digital platforms. This success establishes a strong foundation for their continued financial growth.

Latest Developments

Kerrang reports that Wage War released their fifth studio album, ‘STIGMA,’ in 2024. This latest addition to their discography represents another potential boost to Bond’s net worth. It further strengthens the band’s position in the contemporary metalcore landscape.

The release of ‘STIGMA’ shows the band’s continued evolution and commitment to creating impactful music. These factors directly influence their commercial success and Bond’s financial standing in the industry.