Why GWAR Fired Kim Dylla aka Vulvatron

Kim Dylla’s departure from the theatrical metal band GWAR marked a controversial chapter in the group’s history. Jezebel reported that Dylla’s tenure as the first female member since Danielle Stampe ended abruptly in 2015, less than a year after she joined the group.

The Brief Era Of Vulvatron

Dylla joined GWAR in September 2014 as a vocalist. She brought a fresh dynamic to the band known for elaborate costumes and theatrical performances. The Vulvatron character represented a significant addition to GWAR’s lineup. Her presence marked a new chapter for the group’s stage direction.

The Controversial Departure

The circumstances surrounding Dylla’s departure became contentious. TV Tropes reported that allegations of alcoholism affected multiple concert performances, leading to her dismissal. The band announced their decision through a Facebook post. They stated they wanted to “go in a different direction” with the Vulvatron character while maintaining there was “no ill will” in the parting.

Aftermath And Response

The manner of Dylla’s dismissal created additional controversy. Loudwire reported that she learned of her firing through the internet along with the public. Dylla addressed the situation directly. “There is something called basic respect not existing in that modus of communication,” she stated. She announced her intention to seek “a new vocal gig with a serious metal band that likes to tour their asses off.”

Vulvatron’s presence in GWAR ended abruptly. The character was placed on indefinite hiatus, concluding this brief but notable period in the band’s extensive history.

This public fallout initiated a more complex situation in the following months.

Creative Contributions And Character Development

Loudwire revealed Dylla’s significant involvement with GWAR. She designed the Vulvatron character’s costume and voice development. She worked closely with the band to evolve the character’s presence.

The creative investment made the subsequent ownership dispute particularly contentious. GWAR maintained their standard policy that characters belong to the band rather than individual performers.

The Dismissal Timeline

Toilet ov Hell provided a detailed timeline of events. Dylla received initial information on January 5, 2015, about her character being temporarily shelved. The band mentioned the possibility of future performances. The situation changed dramatically by May 7. GWAR publicly announced their intention to continue the Vulvatron character with a different performer.

The communication gap between January and May became a significant point of contention. This period highlighted the breakdown in relations between both parties.

Post-Departure Developments

The aftermath of Dylla’s departure exposed deeper organizational issues. Loudwire reported that GWAR made their public statement after Dylla shared incorrect information about upcoming tours. She was no longer officially with the band at this time.

This situation sparked a broader discussion about performers’ rights and responsibilities within GWAR’s theatrical structure. The band’s characters typically outlive their original performers’ tenures.