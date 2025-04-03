Slash’s X Account Shows Unusual Activity, Just Like Metallica’s Hacking Case

Suspicious cryptocurrency-related posts have appeared on Slash’s X (formerly Twitter) account. Fans have raised concerns about potential hacking after observing unusual activity on his official profile. The incident mirrors a previous cyber attack on Metallica’s social media accounts that involved cryptocurrency scams.

“Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams,” Metallica stated in their previous experience with hackers. “They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run.”

“Please remember — all of our official social media channels are verified,” the band continued. “Always look for official verification before believing something wild and crazy to be true.”

The situation highlights an ongoing pattern of cybersecurity challenges in the music industry. Social media presence requires increased vigilance in the digital age.

Historical Context Of Social Media Breaches

Reports from InfoSecurity Magazine documented numerous high-profile security incidents on social media platforms. A notable 2017 breach saw Turkish-language attackers compromise hundreds of verified accounts.

The breach revealed critical vulnerabilities in third-party apps. This discovery led platforms to implement enhanced security measures across their networks.

Recent Gaming Industry Parallels

Tech.co documented Rockstar Games’ recent data breach. Hackers used social engineering tactics to access an employee’s Slack account.

This event demonstrates the evolution of hacking methods. Bad actors now employ sophisticated techniques to breach high-profile accounts across both gaming and music industries.

Cryptocurrency Scams In Entertainment

Hackers increasingly target musicians’ social media accounts for cryptocurrency scams. Verified accounts hold particular value for scammers looking to exploit fan trust.

Security experts emphasize two critical protective measures. They recommend multi-factor authentication and regular security audits for high-profile social media accounts. These steps have become essential due to the rising frequency of cryptocurrency-related social engineering attacks.