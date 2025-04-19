News

William DuVall Talks About Stepping Into Layne Staley’s Shoes

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Loudwire/YouTube - RAWMUSICTV/YouTube

William DuVall addressed his role in Alice In Chains during an interview on Chaz & AJ in the Morning. He discussed his approach to joining the band following Layne Staley’s legacy.

“Yeah, exactly. I wouldn’t have done it any other way,” DuVall said in response to the interviewer’s observation about not mimicking Layne. “And that’s all one can do, really, I think, in the end, is just be yourself and do your thing. And so that’s what happened.”

DuVall’s comments demonstrate his commitment to maintaining his own identity while respecting the band’s legacy. His journey with Alice In Chains showcases a thoughtful approach to honoring the band’s history while creating a new path forward.

The Pivotal Joining

Photo Credit: Paste Magazine/YouTube

Documentation from historical records shows DuVall joined Alice In Chains in 2006. The decision crystallized after a rehearsal session where drummer Sean Kinney knew they had found their new vocalist.

The band immediately recognized DuVall’s potential. Bassist Mike Inez particularly valued his authentic approach instead of any attempt to copy Staley’s style.

First Public Performance

Photo Credit: Joseph Arthur/YouTube

Blabbermouth documented DuVall’s first appearance with the band at VH1’s Decades Rock Live! concert. His performance of ‘Rooster’ introduced the new lineup to the public. Ann Wilson of Heart played an instrumental role in securing his spot on the show.

This performance established the band’s new direction while preserving their musical integrity.

Creative Integration

Photo Credit: ShirleyCobain/YouTube

Blabbermouth noted DuVall’s earlier touring experience with Jerry Cantrell built essential trust before his full-time role.

This established relationship led to the creation of ‘Black Gives Way to Blue.’ The album marked their first new material in over a decade. It included a tribute to Staley while launching a fresh chapter in the band’s journey.

