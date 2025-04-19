News

Ghost VIP Experience Faces Backlash Over Unauthorized Actor Display

Photo Credit: Ghost/Instagram

A fan video shared on Instagram revealed a controversial display in Ghost’s VIP experience featuring actress Maralyn Facey. The display included a prop corpse of Facey’s character, Sister Imperator, which was created without the actress’s knowledge or consent.

“Wow. I wasn’t informed this would be a thing. This is upsetting to see,” Facey stated in response to the situation. “To anyone who was triggered, disturbed, saddened by this— I want to assure you I’m alive and well. Thank you for reaching out.”

One fan voiced their support for Facey: “I am very saddened by seeing this and learning of this situation. Please know so many of us admire you for your wonderful work with the band. Please take care and be well.”

The incident has highlighted broader concerns about Ghost’s tour practices and fan experiences for their upcoming performances.

VIP Package Concerns

Photo Credit: Ghost/YouTube

We Are Super revealed that Ghost’s 2025 tour VIP packages exclude meet-and-greet opportunities with the band. The premium pricing structure has drawn criticism from fans.

Package prices show significant variation across different markets. Industry observers have questioned the value proposition of these offerings.

New Concert Policies

Photo Credit: Papa V Perpetua/X

The PRP detailed the band’s new ‘phone-free experience’ policy for their 2025 tour.

Fans will not be allowed to use cellphones, cameras, or recording devices during performances. This restriction may limit their ability to document concert experiences.

Fan Experience Impact

Photo Credit: Papa V Perpetua/X

Fan discussions on ResetEra highlighted the significance of these new performance policies.

The recent VIP experience controversy, combined with these policy changes, has intensified discussions about the band’s communication with their fanbase.

